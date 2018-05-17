Tornado confirmed in Hamden following Tuesday's storm

Homeowners in Hamden continued to assess tornado damage on Thursday. (WFSB)

The cleanup continued Thursday in Hamden, one of the locations an EF1 tornado touched down.

The National Weather Service confirmed the touchdown after surveying the damage on Wednesday.

Crews continued to work to reopen roads and make necessary repairs in the town.

Wires were seen dangling from poles while others were supporting fallen trees.

Neighbors also worked to clear their yards of debris and assess the damage.

The NWS determined that Tuesday night's tornado moved along a nearly 10-mile path between Beacon Falls and Hamden.

The town's emergency management team met on Wednesday to coordinate response, recovery and restoration efforts.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Curt Leng said many power lines and street light poles were pulled down or snapped.

Leng said United Illuminating crews estimated complete power restoration to take a week.

U.I. reminded everyone to always consider downed wires as live and dangerous.

As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, more than 2,100 customers were without power in Hamden.

A number of streets also remained closed.

The Hamden Fire Department said more than 150 trees were ripped down in the northern section of town.

Public works crews have been working on the roads since the storm hit. Both tree and line crews have been working through the night.

Hamden schools remained closed once again on Thursday.

Fire officials said crews are set up at West Woods School as an emergency distribution point for drinking water, flushing water, and for cell phone charging. It'll be open until 9 p.m. and re-open Friday at 8 a.m.

In nearby Beacon Falls, roughly three-quarters of the town is in the dark.

The tornado first touched down in Beacon Falls before moving toward Hamden.

“We had these huge pine trees that, like dissolved into the ground, crazy, 25-foot trees, just gone," said Melissa Stone of Hamden.

On Thursday morning, crews were busy replacing poles that snapped in two, while down the street, linemen from United Illuminating were in bucket trucks working at getting power back.

“We talked to the power people this morning, they said, maybe Sunday," said Wayne Rountree, of Hamden.

Down on Todd Street, near the canal line trail, Air Force veteran Wayne Roundtree said he flew as a hurricane hunter in Mississippi in the late 1980s. Now he can add experiencing a tornado up close as well.

The town says Woodland Regional High School is open until 6 p.m. on Thursday for those looking to charge their phones or shower.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.