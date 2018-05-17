Wallingford to discuss graduation dates, makeup school days following storm

Woodhouse Avenue in Wallingford had debris strewn all over the road as of Wednesday night. (Lynne/iWitness)

The Town of Wallingford was hit particularly hard by the storm that brought tornadoes to a number of communities in the state.

As a result, questions have been raised about whether or not the school system will have to move its graduation dates and issue makeup school days.

Wallingford Public Schools will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss available options, according to superintendent Salvatore Menzo.

The storm forced the district to cancel school on Wednesday.

Heavy rain and wind brought down trees across town and closed a number of roads Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses reported that a number still remained blocked on Thursday.

