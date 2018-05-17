Chemical spill evacuates YMCA in Winsted

A small chemical spill forced the evacuation of a YMCA in Winsted on Thursday morning.
It happened at the YMCA on Main Street in Winchester.
Police said a mix of pool chemicals, including chlorine, spilled.
The building was evacuated and mutual aid was requested.
There's no word on injuries or what caused the spill.
