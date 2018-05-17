Hartford police identify woman accused of stabbing police officer

Investigators photographed this cruiser as part of the stabbing case. (WFSB)

A Hartford officer is listed as being in critical but stable condition after being stabbed in the neck while responding to an eviction on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said it happened at 5 Columbus Blvd. just before 10 a.m.

"She is in critical condition," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said earlier in the day. "She is in surgery and we don't expect updates on her condition for quite some time."

On Thursday evening, Foley said the officer is in the intensive care unit listed as being in critical/stable condition.

Police said the female officer was called to an apartment complex located on Constitution Plaza Thursday morning.

The landlord was trying to evict a tenant, identified as Chevoughn Augustin.

When the officer arrived, she was trying to talk to 39-year-old Augustin, and during that, Augustin put the officer in a choke hold and started stabbing her in the neck with a ceramic kitchen knife.

“At this point, we believe the suspect produced a knife, put the officer in a headlock and stabbed her in the throat, likely multiple times," Foley said.

As this was happening, maintenance workers jumped in to help and pulled the suspect off the officer. Foley called them heroes.

She was rushed to Hartford Hospital where she remains in critical/stable condition. She suffered stab wounds to her jugular and trachea.

State Street and Columbus Boulevard were blocked off by police for the investigation. The roads reopened around 3 p.m.

“The officer is a female veteran, crisis intervention trained," Foley said. "This is her specialty.”

She has been on the force for 12 years.

Officials said Augustin suffered a minor cut on her hand. She was taken to the hospital but was released.

On Thursday evening, she was arrested and charged with criminal attempt murder, first-degree assault, assault on a police officer, and third-degree criminal mischief.

She's being held without bon and will be in court on Friday.

The identity of the officer has not been released because police were still in the process of notifying her family.

"We ask the entire Hartford community to keep the officer in their thoughts and prayers," Bronin said.

In a statement on Thursday, the owners of 5 Constitution Plaza said "Our heartfelt wishes and prayers are with the police officer and her family at this time. We wish her a speedy and full recovery. We are also very proud of our staff who, at great risk to themselves, interceded and ended this awful attack. The safety and security of our tenants remains our top priority. We are working with the local authorities to assist in the investigation in any way that we can."

On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Dannel Malloy released a statement that said "Our prayers are with the HPD officer who was injured in the line of duty this morning. We are sending our best wishes to her for a speedy recovery."

Rev. Henry Brown, who is an anti-violence activist and knows the officer, said he is troubled by hearing what happened.

"We don't like for this stuff to happen in our community, especially to our police officers here to protect and serve us," Brown said.

