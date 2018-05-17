New Haven police search for man accused of exposing himself to women

Police in New Haven are searching for a man accused of groping women and exposing himself.

There have been several incidents in the city's East Rock neighborhood, happening from Pearl Street, north to Farnum Drive and From Foster Street west to Livingston Street.

The suspect has been spotted on foot and on a bicycle.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6316.

