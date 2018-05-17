Former Congressman Patrick Kennedy to discuss mental illness in West Hartford

Former Congressman Patrick Kennedy will lead a discussion on mental illness in West Hartford on Thursday night.

He is the son of Senator Ted Kennedy, and recently wrote a book called "A Common Struggle."

Thursday, on Better Connecticut, he talked about his personal battle with addiction to prescription painkillers and bipolar disorder.

He has now started a foundation to end the stigma and make sure mental illness is treated the same as other illnesses.

On Thursday evening, he will be speaking at Kingswood Oxford at 7 p.m. The talk will be moderated by Jenna Bush.

Tickets are available to the public. To register, click here.

