Law enforcement officers send messages of support to Hartford PD

Law enforcement officers around the state are sending their thoughts and support to the Hartford Police Department after an officer was stabbed Thursday morning.

A female officer was stabbed in the neck Thursday morning while responding to a call at an apartment in Hartford. She reportedly suffered several serious stab wounds.

As of Thursday afternoon, the officer was listed as being in critical condition. Her name has not yet been released.

She has been on the job for 12 years and is trained in crisis management.

On Thursday, Newington police took to Twitter saying “Stay strong sister warrior. Hartford Police you are in our thoughts.”

Enfield police posted “Our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters at Hartford PD after one of their officers was stabbed at a call and is in critical condition.”

Meriden police also joined in sending support saying “Please join us in keeping the recently injured Hartford Police Officer in your thoughts.”

In a Facebook post, South Windsor police said “Thinking of all of our brother and sister officers in Hartford today as an HPD officer fights for her life following a brutal assault. You're all in our prayers.”

Police in Plymouth also sent a message of support saying "A Hartford Police Officer was critically injured this morning while responding to a landlord/tenant dispute. PLEASE KEEP HER, HER FAMILY AND THE HARTFORD POLICE FAMILY IN YOUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS."

The Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company also took to Facebook to show its support, saying "The members of Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company hold the Officer of Hartford Police Department in our thoughts and prayers as she is in critical condition following being stabbed while serving and protecting her community."

Suffield Police also shared messages of support saying "All our thoughts and wishes are with you sister officer, your loved ones, and the HPD family."

