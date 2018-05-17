Two, including child, injured in Groton school bus crash

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a school bus in Groton on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Toll Gate Road and Route 12.

Police said a school bus collided with an SUV and then a third vehicle slammed into the crash site.

No students were on the school bus at the time.

At least two people, including a child who was in the SUV, suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

