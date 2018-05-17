Delays clear after tractor-trailer got stuck under Middletown bridge

Traffic on Route 9 south was impacted by a tractor-trailer that was disabled under a bridge in Middletown.

Police said the area of Hartford Avenue and St. Johns Square, near Route 9, was temporarily closed because a tractor-trailer got stuck under a bridge.

Traffic delays were reported on Route 9 south before the exit 16 ramp.

The delays have since cleared.

