Delays clear after tractor-trailer got stuck under Middletown bridge

Traffic on Route 9 south was impacted by a tractor-trailer that was disabled under a bridge in Middletown.
Police said the area of Hartford Avenue and St. Johns Square, near Route 9, was temporarily closed because a tractor-trailer got stuck under a bridge.
Traffic delays were reported on Route 9 south before the exit 16 ramp.
The delays have since cleared.
