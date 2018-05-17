Dry today, but the weekend - not so much with rain to a chance for thunder...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Our forecast is on track. We'll end the week dry, with partial clearing taking place this afternoon (especially inland). Temperatures run below average, topping out in the 60s with a northeasterly breeze.

For the weekend, we’re still expecting periods of rain/drizzle Saturday. It will also be cool, some towns may struggle to reach 60! Sunday should be warm and muggy, with a chance for isolated showers/storms.

Next week starts out dry and warm… then becomes unsettled with a storm system arriving Tue/Wed, then dry thereafter.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

High pressure will deflect wet weather to our south along a stationary boundary. Given the proximity, while dry here in CT, clouds will be prevalent this morning. As the day progresses, there should be at least some partial clearing... it will likely be brightest across northern CT, while clouds will linger longer along the coastline. A northeasterly flow will keep the air cool, highs will be in the 60s (below the average high of 72). The wind may go onshore during the afternoon.

THE WEEKEND…

High pressure will move away to the east of New England tomorrow. This will allow the stalled boundary to our south to move northward as a warm front. Rain will arrive late tonight, toward daybreak Saturday. We can expect periods of rain and drizzle with areas of fog -- a good day for indoor activity, chores, a movie, etc. Highs will only be in the in the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of the state. Rain will taper off to drizzle Saturday night and areas of dense fog could form as increasingly humid air flows northward across the cooler coastal waters.

Sunday will be much warmer and the air will be noticeably more humid. Temperatures could reach 80-85 away from the coast, very much dependent on how much sunshine we see. There will also be a risk for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Drier air will move into the state Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK…

Thanks to a small bubble of high pressure, it now looks like Monday will be nice with partly sunny skies and highs 80-85. The humidity should be fairly low.

Low pressure will approach New England from the west on Tuesday. Therefore, the risk of showers will return at some point during the day. A few thunderstorms are possible as well later in the day. While some sunshine can be expected, cloud cover should limit highs to the 70s.

Low pressure will move away from New England on Wednesday and a northwesterly flow of drier air will develop. There could be a morning shower then the rest of the day should be partly sunny with a pleasant breeze. While the humidity will drop off, the air will be warm with highs near 80.

Cooler, refreshing air will settle into the state Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 50s Wednesday night. Thursday will be bright and sunny with a very dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the 60s and lower 70s!

Meteorologists Bruce DePrest and Mark Dixon

TUESDAY’S DEVASTATING STORMS…

There were 3 EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 3 miles and the path length was 9 miles. Unfortunately, there were 2 fatalities and 1 injury.

