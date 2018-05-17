Person injured during West Hartford home invasion

A person was taken to the hospital following a home invasion in West Hartford on Thursday.

It happened on Hillcrest Avenue a little before 1:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the area for the report of a fight between multiple people, happening across from where the home invasion was reported.

The victim said people involved in that fight went into the home.

A second victim said they were bound and threatened, possibly by a handgun or a similarly shaped electronic control weapon.

According to police, the second victim said the suspects ransacked the house and stole items before leaving in a blue-colored SUV.

Anyone with information should contact police.

