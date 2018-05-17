Meriden woman gets stuck at state park during deadly storm

Hailey Wilson took this picture while stuck at Sleeping Giant State Park during Tuesday's storms

A picture is circulating on social media after a Meriden woman got trapped in Tuesday’s deadly storm while she was hiking at Sleeping Giant State Park.

The woman who took the picture didn’t mean to get stuck in the middle of the storm.

Neighborhoods in Hamden are going on days without power.

Debris still blocking the road, with wires hanging low.

It’ll be a few days more before all of the cleanup and power is returned.

“The wind is what really terrified me,” said Hailey Wilson of Meriden.

Eerie and amazing. Hailey Wilson came face to face with Tuesday’s storm.

“I crouched in the corner of the tower on the inside and just kind of held all my stuff together and waited,” said Wilson.

Wilson didn’t mean to be right in the storm’s path, but now we know Sleeping Giant State Park is one of the most devastated areas.

“It’s funny because you’d hear a huge gust of wind I would peak my head out in the tower window just to see what was going on and you would just see more and more trees toppled over,” said Wilson.

On Thursday, Governor Dannel Malloy said the park will be lucky to be back open in time for Memorial Day celebrations.

“I was amazed at the level of devastation,” said Malloy.

Right now, there 15 emergency operations centers are open around the state and three shelters.

Around 60,000 are without power tonight.

“Understand many, many people are working over a thousand teams in the Eversource area alone are working and additional resources are on their way and doing the best they can,” said Malloy.

The National Guard is ready to respond, though no requests have been made yet.

“I’m thankful that I’m safe and my car isn’t damaged, I’m not hurt,” said Wilson.

The governor is asking towns to take note of the damage as requests could be made for federal disaster relief funds.

