Hartford police investigating deadly shooting

Hartford Police are on the scene of a shooting on Pavilion Street (WFSB)

Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened on Pavilion Street.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Pavilion Street is closed near the intersection of Main Street.

Police have not released if a suspect was caught.

