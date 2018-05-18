3-vehicle crash closes Route 44 in Ashford

Route 44 was closed in Ashford because of a 3-vehicle crash on Friday. (WFSB)

Two vehicles and a box truck were involved in a crash that closed Route 44 in Ashford on Friday morning.

According to Tolland County dispatchers, it happened in front of a Cumberland Farms at Ashford Center Road and Westford Road.

Entrapment was reported.

The truck was also reportedly leaking diesel fuel.

Dispatchers said the Life Star emergency helicopter was requested to the scene. It will be landing at the Ashford firehouse in Route 89.

There's no word on the extent of any injuries or a cause for the crash.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.