Thousands powerless, schools remain closed on day 3 of tornado aftermath

A number of roads in Hamden remained blocked by storm debris on Friday. (WFSB)

Tuesday's devastating storm continued to be a problem for several towns on Friday.

Three days after confirmed tornadoes touched down, more than 37,000 Eversource customers and 2,500 United Illuminating customers remained without power.

New Fairfield and Brookfield had the most in the dark for Eversource as of Friday morning.

For UI, it was Hamden where quite a few roads remained closed.

UI is hoping that power will be restored to Hamden by Sunday.

In Danbury, Mayor Mark Boughton called the northern section of the city a disaster area.

"It'll be up to the feds to verify," Boughton said. "I would review your insurance policy as well."

Crews continue to work around the clock to clear the toppled trees, wires and utility poles.

The governor said crews are working as fast as they can.

"Understand many, many people are working," said Gov. Dannel Malloy. "Over a thousand teams in Eversource's area alone are working and additional resources are on their way and doing the best they can."

Senator Richard Blumenthal went to Hamden on Friday to get a firsthand look at the damage.

Blumenthal said this is the kind of natural disaster the federal government should step in with aid. He said he plans to go back to Washington D.C. and ask why FEMA isn't already in the state.

"This kind of devastation looking like a bomb exploded in this neighborhood is exactly the kind of emergency the federal government ought to address," said Blumenthal.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said town workers, police officers, and firefighters are there to make sure everyone in town is safe and has basics like food and water.

"We have all hands on deck. People are getting frustrated I'm sure. Every day there is not power, everyone understands that, but I have to give UI a lot of credit. There are 40 trucks here today," said Leng.

A number of schools were closed for a third day. See the list here.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a total of three tornadoes touched down.

One, an EF1, moved about 9.5 miles between Beacon Falls and Hamden with wind speeds of up to 110 mph.

The second, also an EF1, moved along a 4.5 mile path from Southbury to Oxford with winds of 100 mph.

The third EF1 briefly touched down in Winsted for less than a mile before lifting and dipping into the Barkhamsted Reservoir.

The tornadoes uprooted trees along those paths.

Eversource hoped to have power nearly entirely restored by Sunday afternoon.

