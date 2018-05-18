DCF encouraging LGBT community to adopt

Connecticut's child welfare agency is actively reaching out to the LGBT community, hoping to persuade them to consider becoming foster and adoptive parents.

In Connecticut, there are currently 4,300 children in state care.

The Department of Children and Families unveiled its new outreach campaign today.

The DCF is working with gay and lesbian organizations, such as the Connecticut Gay and Lesbian Chamber, to encourage people to apply.

"The good news is we have to wonderful boys that are with us - who we love with all our heart and we feel are a full part of our family," Derrick Gordon who adopted two boys said.

There are roughly 100 LGBT adoptive families currently in the system.

The DCF wants to increase that number to at least 250 by January.

