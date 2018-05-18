Vernon woman arrested after toddler found with burns to arms, forehead

Victoria Brocuglio was arrested after her toddler suffered burns to the arms and forehead. (Vernon police)

A woman from Vernon faces abuse and neglect charges after a 14-month-old child suffered severe burns to the arms and forehead.

Victoria Brocuglio, 25, initially told local hospital officials that her daughter was burned after getting into a tub that was being cleaned with boiling hot water.

The incident happened in March.

However, the Department of Children and Families said in an affidavit that her explanation didn't make any sense when compared to other versions of what happened from witnesses.

Stories to authorities told from Brocuglio, her mother, and Brocuglio's stepbrother did not line up, investigators said in the documents.

The child had to be brought to Shriner's Hospital for Children in Boston after it was determined that she suffered second and third-degree burns.

Doctors said the child needed extensive skin grafts and surgeries.

According to the affidavit, Brocuglio told detectives that she was home with the victim and her 25-year-old stepbrother on March 11.

She explained that because the water in their Rockville apartment doesn't get very hot, she heats water up on the stove with a large pot.

Brocuglio said she was trying to clean hair dye out of the tub with the hot water.

After she poured the hot water into the tub, along with bleach, she said she briefly turned away. She said she then saw the victim standing over the tub with her arms in the water, screaming.

She said she then drove the child to Rockville General Hospital. They were transferred to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford and later, Boston.

However, the doctor in Boston found the explanation what what happened "odd."

Investigators later determined that Brocuglio's version of what happened was not truthful.

They said the child could not have burned herself in that manner because the amount of water from the pot could not have filled up the tub to the depth consistent with the burns.

When confronted with that fact, the suspect then gave a more consistent explanation, the documents said.

She said a little plastic tub within the large tub was used to collect the boiling water.

Investigators also said she was not actually in the bathroom when the child burned herself and that neglect was likely a factor.

Brocuglio eventually admitted that she was untruthful because she was afraid that she was not closely watching the child.

She was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree making a false statement.

She was released on a $25,000 bond and given a court date.

