State Police searching for hit and run suspects

State Police are searching for this vehicle and woman who may have been involved in a hit and run crash

State Police are searching for two suspects involved in a hit and run accident in Somers.

The crash happened at the Mobil gas station at 580 Main St. on Thursday, at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Police said the car involved was possibly a blue car, possibly a Honda Accord, with driver’s side damage, being occupied by two white females.

State Police are looking to identify the females and the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Snow at 860-749-2636 ext. 7204.

