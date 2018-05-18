Man in critical condition after being shot in New Haven

New Haven Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a man in critical condition (WFSB)

New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

It happened on Franklin Street a little before 10:30 a.m.

The male victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police are still on scene investigating the shooting.

They are looking for four men who they believe were involved in the shooting.

One suspect is a black man between 20 and 35-years-old. He was wearing a red baseball cap, black t-shirt, light colored pants and red and white sneakers.

A second suspect is a black man between the ages of 20 and 35. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt over a black t-shirt and jeans.

The third suspect police are looking for is described as a black man between the age of 20 and 35. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, red pants, and black shoes or sneakers.

The last suspect is between 20 and 35-years-old. He is described as a black man wearing a grey sweatshirt and jeans.

All suspects ray away toward Hamilton Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police.

