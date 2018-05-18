Hartford officer who was stabbed is on the road to recovery

Officer Jill Kidik was awarded the Lifesaving Award from the Hartford Police Department in 2016. (Hartford police photo)

“If anyone can get through this, it's Jill Kidik,” said Hartford Police Chief David Rosado.

Strong words were spoken by the Hartford police chief about one of his own after she was stabbed multiple times in the neck while responding to a call on Thursday.

From what other officers say, she is one tough cookie and she is proving that to be true. On Friday afternoon, Kidik was listed as being in critical but stable condition.

Many remember how much she has helped people while on the job, including saving a 1-year-boy.

In 2015, the child choked while eating cereal, and Kidik performed the Heimlich maneuver.

She was given the ‘life-saving award’ from her department.

“She is phenomenal. She has really come into her own, very tough female on the street as an officer,” said Hartford Officer Theresa Velez.

This year is Officer Kidik’s 12 year on the job. She’s also trained in crisis management.

On Friday, a showing of men and women in blue from all over the state, went to Hartford Superior Court to support Officer Kidik, as her assailant faced a judge.

Officer Kidik was responding to a landlord-tenant disturbance with another officer at an apartment building Thursday morning.

The tenant allegedly stabbed Officer Kidik in the neck multiple times. On Friday, Officer Kidik opened her eyes surrounded by family.

“She is on the road to recovery. We pray for her and we remain optimistic. She is surrounded by family so with her family, we all remain optimistic she will recover,” Rosado said. “She is one tough cop, one tough cop. She is a fighter and well respected.”

Officer Kidik was also a former intern at the Springfield Police Department. She also attended Western New England University.

