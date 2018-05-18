Several state parks remained closed after severe storms

Damage photographed at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden following Tuesday's storms. (Sarah Dennison/iWitness)

Several state parks remain closed to the public after being devastated by the wild weather on Tuesday.

Sleeping Giant in Hamden, Kettletown Park in Southbury, Wharton Brook in Wallingford and Squantz Pond in New Fairfield are all off limits.

Most could reopen in the next several days.

In the meantime, CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is urging everyone to stay away from these areas, because downed trees have made conditions extremely dangerous.

EnCon Police are increasing patrols at the state parks that are closed to ensure that people do not attempt to visit them.

See photos of the damage at Sleeping Giant State Park here.

After the storm, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Southford Falls State Park in Oxford, and Putnam Memorial State Park in Redding were also closed. Those have reopened.

