Clean-up continues for residents after tornado damage

Clean up continues for many residents after 3 tornadoes went through the state (WFSB)

In northern New Haven County, it was another day of cleaning up following Tuesday’s tornado.

While power is being restored, there is still plenty of work.

The damage on Hogs Back Road is extensive. There are trees and wires down everywhere.

In neighboring Southbury, where this tornado first touched down, it’s just as bad.

Some homeowners say it could be weeks, if not months before everything is back to normal.

Trees snapped like toothpicks and branches somehow wedged inside a screen window.

A walk around Holly Hageman’s Southbury home shows just how widespread the damage is from Tuesday’s tornado.

“He saw this come down, the windows broke, you could hear the windows breaking in the living room, it was black, you could not see anything and a roar that came through here,” said Hageman.

Hageman’s father built the home 50 years ago.

All around her house, trees are down, her porch is covered, and it’s the same for her driveway.

“We’ve counted over 25 trees gone, so it’s a big change,” said Hageman.

Luckily, friends helped open up another way out.

She says she’s seen hurricanes, major thunderstorms, but never anything like what she lived through Tuesday.

“If you put all of those together, it still doesn’t come close to this type of damage, this is total destruction,” said Hageman.

Out on Burr Road, Eversource crews were out working on lines, while neighbors like Bill and Jeanie Donovan were out walking, checking to see the progress.

“We have a message on our cell phone that it’s supposed to be fully restored, perhaps by tomorrow or Sunday. I’m not sure that’s going to happen. We’ve had outages before, but the devastation this time around is indescribable,” said Bill.

Over on Bullet Hill Road, it looks like a bomb went off with toppled trees everywhere.

As for Hageman, she knows it’s going to be a while.

“I’ve talked to the insurance companies, they’re like, ‘we’ll be there somewhere before 4th of July, haha.’ I’m just waiting on them to see what happens, and hopefully, a lot of this is covered. I don’t know what to do. This is months, not just days, weeks, this is months,” said Hageman.

As the cleanup continues, those who live and work in Oxford are trying to find some sort of normalcy, but it’s not easy.

Most people in Oxford are still without power and many are without water.

Rex Paternoster was seen filling up two new gas containers with water.

"We're trying to do the best we can with what we have, which is not too much," said Paternoster.

Many were stopping by the Oxford Center Volunteer Fire Company to stock up on water.

"Oxford has done a lot to provide us what we need. There are showers, there's food up there if you need it, there's water here at the fire station, that's all we can do really," said Paternoster.

Jesse's Barbershop was busy trying to make the best out of a bad situation. With no power, they set up their mobile unit, complete with a generator and a 200-gallon water tank to cut hair in their parking lot.

"We didn't want to leave anybody hanging, proms this weekend, people want to go out still," said Ray Turchuk from Jesse's Barbershop.

Around 76 percent of Oxford is without power, though crews are hoping to have most areas back online by late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.