Woman arrested after dog left severely malnourished in East Haven

East Haven Police arrested a woman after she left her dog severely malnourished.

The arrest stems from an investigation that started in February 2018.

East Haven Police arrested Celena Campbell, 41, of East Haven after her dog was found severely malnourished.

On February 21, the Shore Haven Veterinarian Hospital complained about a malnourished dog named “Samson.”

Campbell called the animal hospital because she said her dog was not eating and had not defecated for several days.

Employees of the hospital told Campbell to bring the dog for an evaluation, but Campbell never showed.

The employees contacted East Haven Animal Control, who responded to Campbell’s home.

East Haven officers found a severely malnourished Rhodesian Ridgeback tied to a pool deck in Campbell’s yard.

Officers said it appeared Samson dug himself a hole to keep warm. The arrest warrant also stated that the dog did not have any access to food, water, or shelter.

Samson was extremely thin, and his spinal bones were protruding from his body.

Campbell was charged with animal cruelty.

