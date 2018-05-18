A Gorgeous Day of Weather!

AFTERNOON UPDATE:

Sunny, comfortable, and warm today.

Tomorrow will feature our only chance for rain all week (mainly through the afternoon and evening, into the night). Perhaps a rumble of thunder, severe weather is not anticipated. It will also be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Wed/Thu/Fri look to be warm and dry.

Memorial Day weekend: warm & muggier. Saturday appears to be primarily dry as of now, with a slight chance for a late day storm. The chances for rain go up as the weekend progresses with the best chances Sunday into Monday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

--------------------------------------------

THIS MORNING

The sky has cleared and the air has dried considerably; instead of dew point temperatures in the upper 60s, which is where they were yesterday, they are now in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will have similarly pleasant air in place today!

THIS WEEK

Pleasant Today

Thanks to a small bubble of high pressure, today will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s inland and upper 60s and lower 70s along the immediate shoreline. The humidity will be much lower than it was yesterday.

Showers Tomorrow

The weather will turn a tad wet tomorrow, especially during the afternoon. A wave of low pressure will approach from the Great Lakes during the morning. In its fast approach, clouds will move in. While a few showers may arrive by lunch hour, most of the showers should hold off until later tomorrow afternoon. It will be a cooler day too as clouds, showers, and a light northerly wind will be present. Highs will top off in the 60s.

Improving weather Wednesday

Tuesday’s system will move away to the east of New England Wednesday. There is a slight chance for a shower in the morning, given any residual moisture lagging behind Tuesday’s front. Then the rest of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies. Cool air, that often immediately proceeds fronts, will hold off, leading to a warm Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Cooler air will eventually settle into the state Wednesday night. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s.

A nice end to the week

Thursday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 70s.

A southwesterly flow will pump much warmer air into New England on Friday. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 80s away from the coast!

Warm, humid and increasingly wet Memorial Day Weekend

As for the Holiday weekend, well???? Saturday will be increasingly humid. That's because a system over the Great Lakes will start to push moisture-rich air into the northeastern U.S. Clouds will become more prevalent and a few showers are possible late in the day. Before the showers arrive, there will be enough sun amid the clouds to send temperatures well into the 80s.

Clouds will be aplenty Sunday. We're also expecting some showers. The air will be laden with humidity as highs get close to 80 degrees. If early indications are correct, Memorial Day may be a wet one.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

TUESDAY’S DEVASTATING STORMS

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”