Vigil held in support of Hartford officer stabbed

Hartford police officer Jill Kidik was identified as the victim of Thursday's stabbing. (Hartford police/WFSB)

A vigil was held in Hartford on Friday in support of an officer that was stabbed (WFSB)

A prayer vigil was held at the Hartford Police Department in support of the officer that was stabbed in the neck on Thursday.

Officer Jill Kidik was stabbed while responding to a call on Thursday morning.

Mother's United Against Violence held a vigil in support of Kidik at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The two maintenance workers who are believed to be heroes after they attended to Kidik after being stabbed, were in attendance at the vigil.

The names of the two men weren't released, but the reactions to both of them being at the vigil were raw.

Police officers, with tears in their eyes, embraced the workers to say thank you for helping their fellow officer.

The men didn't speak publicly at the vigil, but they were very humble, not looking for attention.

"When they put their uniforms on in the morning, they're not expecting to wind up in the hospital or even worse, not coming home. That's a reality we deal with. At times like this, we need the help from the community. Thank you, this means a lot. This shows we have a great relationship with the city of Hartford," said Hartford Chief of Police David Rosado.

Kidik is a 12-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department.

At the end of the vigil, blue ribbons were being passed out in hopes the community wears them in honor of police and Kidik.

