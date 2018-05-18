CT Democrats hold convention to endorse candidates

Ned Lamont is a front runner for an endorsement at the Democratic Convention (WFSB)

Last weekend it was the Republicans' turn, this weekend the Democrats are holding their convention in Hartford on Friday and Saturday night.

The big ticket is the governor's race. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton got the endorsement at the GOP Convention last week, but now, many Democratic delegates are rallying behind Ned Lamont to win the governor's race in November.

Delegates are getting ready to start voting for their nod for U.S. Senate on Friday night.

Senator Chris Murphy is running unopposed, which is the only race of the night, but Channel 3 Chief Capitol Reporter Susan Raff is noting that this weekend there could be a few surprises.

Senator Chris Murphy is seeking his second term, and while no other Democrats are running against him, Murphy told Raff that he isn't taking anything for granted.

Senator Murphy received an emotional nomination from a group of mothers who have lost children to gun violence. Murphy has been passionate on the issue of common sense gun reform, and on the day of the Convention, another school shooting took place earlier on Friday.

"Eventually, we are going to be stronger than the gun lobby and there are signs that moment may be upon us," said Murphy to the crowd. "More voters today care about the issue of guns than ever before."

Governor Malloy praised Democrats for supporting American values, and standing up to the National Rifle Association.

"Democrats don't worry about how rich they can make their friend," said Governor Malloy. "They worry about how they can make their friend's community richer."

Gov Malloy @ DEM Convention - praising Democrats for standing up the NRA & the lowest crime rate in decades #wfsb pic.twitter.com/0Dg1sEnhbP — Susan Raff (@SusanRaff1) May 18, 2018

The most enthusiasm so far has been in the Governor's race with support for Ned Lamont, who lost to Malloy in the 2010 primary. Lamont is partnering up with Susan Bysiewicz to get the party's endorsement.

"Republicans want to turn this state 'Trump red' and we are not going to let them do it," said Lamont.

Eyes are on Eva Bermudez Zimmerman, a Democratic Labor Organizer, who may edge out Bysiewicz.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim may or may not get enough delegates, and Guy Smith will not be at the Convention, but plans to petition his way onto the primary ballot.

The convention is being held at the Hartford Convention Center.

