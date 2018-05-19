Rain and fog on Saturday, warmer Sunday

Channel 3’s Meteorologist, Mike Cameron said to expect periods of rain and drizzle, and even some fog on Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 50s. As the night progresses, temperatures will increase as a warm front moves across Connecticut.

"Today we have cool weather and it's going to be damp," Cameron said.

Sunday will be warmer, but humid according to Cameron. The majority of the day will be dry, with periods of sunshine. As the day continues, showers and thunderstorms may develop. Cameron said he expects high temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s.

"We could see some hazy sunshine mixing with the clouds," Cameron said. "That may boost temperatures into the upper 70s, and maybe close to 80 degrees."

The cloudy skies will clear on Sunday night and Cameron said temperatures will drop into the 50s by Monday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny and afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s, according to Cameron.

"Partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s and lowers 80s."

Tuesday could feature some showers in the morning and the evening, according to Cameron. The majority of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies, and highs will be in the 70s.

"A few showers in the morning leads to slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday," Cameron said.

Wednesday will be warm with highs in the lower 80s and partly sunny skies, according to Cameron. There will be a chance of a shower in the morning.

Thursday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Friday will be warm with afternoon highs in the 80s.

