Man dies after being struck on Route 15 in Hamden

Connecticut State Police said one person died after being struck by a passing motor vehicle in Hamden on Friday.

According to police, Mark Bernardi, 50 of New Haven was walking on the roadway near Exit 61 on Route 15 southbound in Hamden around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by an Infiniti G37 being operated by Robert Oconnor.

Police said Bernardi was found in the median and was pronounced dead on scene by Hamden EMS.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Leary at 203-393-4200.

