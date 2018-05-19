Wolcott police asking for help to identify robbery suspects

Wolcott Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.

According to police, a man and his wife left McBride’s Restaurant and were getting into their vehicle on Friday around 11 p.m. when they were approached by a male wearing dark clothes and a mask covering the lower part of his face.

The suspect grabbed the woman’s purse and a struggle ensued.

The husband noticed the struggle and exited the car to help his wife when he was confronted by a second suspect.

Police said the second suspect pointed what appeared to be a gun at the husband and said, “Get back.”

The two suspects took the woman's purse and fled on foot towards the rear of 250 Wolcott Road.

According to police, the second suspect is described as 6' 2" in height with a thin build and also was wearing dark clothes and a mask that covered the lower portion of his face.

Police said the husband and wife were not injured during the confrontation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wolcott Police at 203-878-1414.

