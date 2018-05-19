Ned Lamont wins Democratic nomination for Governor

1,461 delegates filled the Hartford Convention Center on Saturday and as was expected, Ned Lamont won the endorsement for Governor.

Chief Capitol Reporter Susan Raff said Susan Bysiewicz, Lamont's running partner also won the endorsement for Lieutenant Governor. Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Eva Bermudez Zimmerman received enough ballots to be on the August primary, too.

“I believe in Connecticut. It is that simple," Lamont said. "The challenges we face are real, but if we all work together to build a movement one person at a time, I believe that our best days are ahead of us. Today the Democratic Party came together and supported a unified vision for our state. I am honored to have earned the party’s endorsement for Governor and I am excited for the work ahead. We are going to knock on every door, visit every small town and big city and ask people to believe again."

Bridgeport’s Mayor Joe Ganim did not receive the 15 percent of the delegates’ votes which was necessary in order to qualify for the primary on August 14.

However, Ganim will continue to collect signatures in an attempt to qualify for the primary.

Karen Cusick also fell short of the 15 percent which is needed to get on the ballet for Secretary of State. Cusick is currently Chair of the Woodbridge Connecticut Democratic Town Committee and served on the town’s Board of Finance.

Denise Merrill won the Democratic endorsement for Secretary of State. Merrill is currently in her second term as Connecticut’s 73rd Secretary of State.

Kevin Lembo won the nomination for State Comptroller and said in an acceptance speech, "For the first time, bad actors will be forced to explain themselves to state government and to the people of Connecticut. We stood together in the face of the strongest special interests and we won a victory for patients and their families."

As for Attorney General, State Representative William Tong got the endorsement.

