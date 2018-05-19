Police respond to body found in Colchester on Friday (WFSB)

State police responded to a home in Colchester on Friday for reports that a person was found dead.

Police were called to investigate a death on Stanavage Rd. just before midnight.

Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime, as well as, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the investigation.

The cause of death and identity has not yet been made available.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

