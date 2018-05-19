One killed in Southington house fire on Saturday

One person is dead after a house fire that started in Southington on Saturday night.
Southington Fire Department, Southington Police Department, and American Medical Response were called to 630 Prospect Street around 9:45 p.m.
According to a Southington fire official, the resident was transported to Bradley Memorial Campus Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation
