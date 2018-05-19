One killed in Southington house fire on Saturday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

One killed in Southington house fire on Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Crews battle fire at Southington home (WFSB) Crews battle fire at Southington home (WFSB)
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

One person is dead after a house fire that started in Southington on Saturday night.

Southington Fire Department, Southington Police Department, and American Medical Response were called to 630 Prospect Street around 9:45 p.m. 

According to a Southington fire official, the resident was transported to Bradley Memorial Campus Hospital and was later pronounced dead. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation

Stay with Channel 3 News for further updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.