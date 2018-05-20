Litchfield man arrested, possessed multiple weapons

A 28-year-old man from Litchfield was arrested after police said he threatened people on Friday.

Connecticut State Police said they received a complaint about a man making threats at an apartment on Andre Drive in Litchfield.

While investigating, officers learned the suspect, Robert Fisher, possessed multiple weapons.

Fisher did not initially comply with police, however the State Police Tactical team took Fisher into custody without incident.

According to police, Fisher is charged with breach of peace, threatening, and reckless endangerment.

Fisher is being held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington G.A. 18 on Monday.

