Schools in several towns cancel school for Monday

Officials in several towns have decided to cancel school for Monday as storm cleanup continues.

Officials in Brookfield announced on Sunday that school will be canceled on Monday and Tuesday as the storm clean up continues. Officials in Oxford, as well as Newtown and New Fairfield have canceled school on Monday citing power outages and impassable roads.

Meanwhile, school is back in session on Monday for Danbury and Southbury, officials said.

Five days since Tuesday’s storm, and officials said much work still needs to be done to restore power and clear roads.

Officials said there remains multiple stretches of roadway and unsafe bus stops.

Brookfield students have lost a total of 5 days because of the storm, and the last day has been pushed back to June 29th, with Brookfield High School graduation on Saturday, June 23rd.

In addition, officials said the Brookfield Town Hall has power and will be open on Monday morning.

