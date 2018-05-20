Power expected to be restored on Monday by midnight (WFSB)

Recovering from the storm damage that wreaked havoc on New Haven, Fairfield, and Litchfield counties is a laborious process, but most residents should have their power back on by Monday.

The goal to have residents’ power on by Sunday at midnight was pushed back to Monday at midnight as line crews and tree removal workers from Eversource and United Illuminating work around the clock.

According to information published by Eversource on Sunday, the storm on Tuesday caused more damage than the damage caused by Superstorm Sandy.

Superstorm Sandy brought 85 m.p.h. winds, compared to Tuesday’s wind speeds of 110 m.p.h.

Eversource said there were nearly 1,700 broken poles during Superstorm Sandy, but after Tuesday’s storm, there were more than 1,800.

Superstorm Sandy ripped apart 105 miles of electric lines, whereas Tuesday’s storm tore down 288 miles of lines.

For Hamden resident, Robert Reed, his home will need a new roof, and more.

Reed told Channel 3 that the tree across his porch will need to be removed, along with a number of other items.

“To get it fixed up to par?” posed Reed. “They’re saying months to three months.”

But Reed said the help from the community has been overwhelming.

“So far, we’ve had a lot of people coming around. Giving us food, offering best wishes and help.”

Channel 3 spoke Senator Blumenthal who said it is now time for the federal government to step in and act.

“This destruction is unparalleled as a result of a tornado in decades around the country,” said Senator Blumenthal.

Senator Blumenthal said he saw the damage in Hamden and throughout Fairfield County and he said he plans to take action this week.

“The federal government should be on our side and not on the sidelines, and I’m going to be fighting for the kind of assistance we need and deserve,” said Senator Blumenthal.

With multiple trees and wires down, officials said it may be hard to believe, but progress is being made. In fact, officials said Hamden schools will be open tomorrow with the exception of West Woods School which will remain as an emergency center.

