New Britain Police arrest man in deadly hit-and-run

The suspected vehicle involved in this crash (New Britain Police)

Angelo Colon died after being hit by a car over the weekend (Family photo)

Jonathan Rafael Soto turned himself in to New Britain Police after a deadly hit and run (New Britain PD)

An arrest has been made after a 64-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in New Britain on Saturday.

The hit and run happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

First responders were called to Allen Street for a report of a serious crash.

Video sent to Channel 3 from a viewer showed people and first responders rushing to the victim's aid.

The driver, meanwhile, took off.

On Tuesday, New Britain Police arrested Jonathan Rafael Soto, 22, after he turned himself in to police.

The victim, identified on Monday by family members as Angelo Colon or "Kiki," was described as a well-known New Britain resident.

"My brother was a walking Angel on this earth, he did nobody harm," said the victim's sister Angelica Acevedo. "He always did good, he always gave a helping hand to the people. There are thousands of people in New Britain that knew my brother."

Colon was disabled but would walk every day with a small dog and stop to say hello to shopkeepers and police officers.

"Kiki was loved by everybody, I was walking the streets and people were stopping me and saying hey when is your brother’s funeral,” said the victim's brother Raymond Colon.

Colon would also lend a helping hand to his neighbors.

"He would take everybody's garbage out, on this street, the next street over, all around this block he would take everybody's garbage out," said Pablo Rodriguez, who has lived next door to the Colons on Dudley Street for 11 years.

He said he's been speaking with city officials about the dangerousness of Allen Street, since the traffic light at the intersection with Oak Street, about two blocks up, was taken out and replaced by stop signs within the past year.

"More could have been done to prevent this, and I think that there has to be a change," Rodriguez said.

Now family and neighbors are asking for the traffic light to come back to help slow people down.

Channel 3 contacted the mayor's office about the road and the response was "no comment."

Community leaders said they have scheduled a meeting with the police chief on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the family is collecting donations for funeral services. a link to the GoFundMe can be found here.

The police department's traffic safety bureau was handling the investigation.

Soto was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility in operating of a motor vehicle resulting in death.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and will be in New Britain Superior Court on Wednesday.

