Antares rocket seen blasting over Torrington

The Antares rocket lifted off from Virginia just before 4:45 a.m. on Monday. (NASA.gov)

Orbital ATK's Antares rocket as seen from Torrington just after liftoff from Virginia. (Ashley Wanik/iWitness)

Orbital ATK launched its Antares rocket early Monday morning and some viewers caught a glimpse of it all the way in Connecticut.

NASA reported the liftoff just before 4:45 a.m. from Virginia's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, which is on Virginia's eastern shore.

Channel 3 viewer Ashley Wanik said she got up early and was able to see it in Torrington.

She sent a picture to meteorologist Scot Haney shortly after 5 a.m.

The rocket helped carry the Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station. NASA said cargo ship carried 7,400 pounds of supplies and payloads, including science and research investigations.

It reached the space station around 5:20 a.m.

The Cygnus is scheduled to depart the station in mid-July.

More information on the trip can be found in this NASA blog here.

