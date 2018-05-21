Gas prices surge over $3 a gallon in Hartford

The average price of regular gas in Hartford rose to well above the $3 a gallon mark.

GasBuddy reported that the price hit $3.06 as of Sunday.

That's a 6.4 cent increase in just a week's time and 61.4 cents more than a year ago.

GasBuddy said it surveyed 418 gas outlets in Hartford as part of its report.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular is $2.92, which is up 4.3 cents in the last week.

GasBuddy said it found that summer travel is poised to plunge as a result of the rising prices.

It said only 58 percent of its survey respondents planned to take a summer road trip, which is a 24 percent decrease from last year.

"For all those that have said summer travel will be unaffected, we offer thousands of respondents who have strongly indicated that's not true, especially as gas prices continue to climb," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "For the first time in years, the annual GasBuddy Summer Travel Survey revealed that higher prices are hurting the tradition of the summer road trip as we near a national average of $3 per gallon."

For more information, including live gas price averages, check out GasBuddy's website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.