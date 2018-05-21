Police: Ambulance stolen, taken on 40-mile joyride

Police say someone stole an ambulance from outside a Rhode Island hospital and took it on a 40-mile joyride before being stopped in Connecticut.

Police say the ambulance was taken from outside Rhode Island Hospital in Providence at about 6 a.m. Monday.

The suspect was pulled over on Interstate 95 in North Stonington, Connecticut

The alleged thief's name was not immediately made public and no other information was immediately available.

