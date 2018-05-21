Southbury standoff ends with man in police custody

Purchase Brook Road in Southbury was closed on Monday because of a standoff situation. (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police say a man is in custody after an hours-long standoff situation in Southbury.

Troopers said they received a call around 2 a.m. on Monday about a disturbance on Purchase Brook Road.

"The people that were in the residence left the residence [and] contacted the police or they contacted police first and then left the residence," said Trooper Kelly Grant, state police. "I'm not sure what the sequence was. Regardless the people that were in the residence with this male were able to leave and there are no injuries."

The area was closed to drivers and residents in the nearby areas were asked to shelter in place.

Police had made contact with a man, whom they said could have been in possession of one or more guns.

He refused to leave the home and speak with troopers on Monday.

On Monday around 4 p.m., police said the man was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported.

