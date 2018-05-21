UConn's president to step down next summer

The University of Connecticut's 15th president will step down next summer after eight years.

President Susan Herbst made the announcement on Monday.

She said her employment agreement concludes in 2019.

"Being able to lead this outstanding institution has been one of the great honors and privileges of my life,” Herbst said in a message to the UConn community. "These have been exciting and rewarding years. UConn has continued to rise in the rankings and grow academically as we embarked on transformational new initiatives, formed vital partnerships, addressed long-standing needs, planned carefully for the future, and made difficult but necessary decisions."

Herbst said despite the financial struggles that came with the state budget, she feels the school became stronger.

“UConn is among the finest research universities in the United States and the pride of the state of Connecticut, as it should be," she said.

Herbst's eight-year tenure ranks among the most for any of the university's presidents. Only four other UConn presidents have served longer.

“Susan Herbst has been a tremendously effective leader for this university,” said UConn Board Chairman Thomas Kruger. “Her relentless pursuit of academic excellence and institutional quality has made an extraordinary difference at UConn, and she will leave an incredibly positive legacy.”

Kruger said he would appoint a broad-based committee this summer to begin the national search for UConn's 16th president. The committee will include faculty, staff, students, alumni, and trustees.

After interviews, a final candidate is expected to be selected by the end of 2018 or early 2019 to take over when Herbst steps down.

The full board must vote to select a new president. The governor of Connecticut is the ex-officio head of the Board of Trustees. Based on the timing, the board would seek the support of both the outgoing and incoming governor, as it did in 2010.

