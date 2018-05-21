Sleeping Giant State Park to remain closed at least through Memorial Day weekend

Sleeping Giant State Park won't open until the fall due to storm damage, its park association said. (Facebook)

Damage from last week's devastating storm will keep Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden at least through the holiday weekend.

The Sleeping Giant State Park Association initially indicated that the park wouldn't be ready until the fall. Later in the day on Monday, however, it backtracked.

"The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was not ready to make a determination as to when the park will reopen," an updated social media post said. "Sorry for being misleading."

DEEP said the park would at least be off limits through Memorial Day weekend.

Before DEEP intervened with its assessment, the SGPA said professional construction consultants were overwhelmed by the amount of damage and the task of cleaning up just the picnic and parking areas.

It asked people to respect the closure.

"State staff has their hands full with trying to get your park back to safe conditions," the SGPA said. "They are working for you. Please don't make them take time from their clean up efforts by distracting them with your presence."

Hamden was one of the locations where a tornado touched down on Tuesday.

Channel 3 spoke with one woman who became trapped in the park during it.

In addition to Sleeping Giant, Wharton Brook will remain closed through the holiday weekend as well.

"I love running all the way to the top, and all the way down, it's a really good workout, it's great," said Sarah Williams of Hamden.

While signs are up telling visitors to keep out, sadly not everyone is listening.

Squantz Pond State Park reopened on Monday.

A decision on when Kettletown State Park will reopen will be made on Tuesday.

