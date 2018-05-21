Man accused of fighting with Milford officers, hitting one with feces-covered shirt

Rafael Cruz is accused of hitting an officer with a urine and feces covered shirt after he was arrested for a fight in Milford. (Milford police)

A man arrested in Milford is accused of fighting with officers and hitting one of them with a urine and feces covered shirt.

Rafael Cruz, 27, of Bridgeport, faces a list of charges following his arrest on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the outside of a restaurant on Daniel Street for a report of two men fighting.

Officers said they saw one of the men try to walk away.

However, Cruz punched the man in the face.

At that point, the victim was not going to press charges and Cruz would only have been charged with creating a public disturbance.

However, Cruz refused to cooperate with officers, they said.

He spit on one officer while being transported to police headquarters and fought with others during the booking process.

While in a cell, he urinated and defecated on the sleeping bench, police said.

They said they put him in the cell to calm down.

Later, they tried to continue the booking process. At that point, police said Cruz struck an officer in the face with his shirt, which contained urine and feces.

Cruz continue to be combative until he was transported to a hospital for observation.

He eventually became compliant enough to be processed and released.

Cruz was charged with creating a public disturbance, possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana, three counts of assault on an officer, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and given a court appearance of June 12 in Milford.

