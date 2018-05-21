Eversource rate hike request prompts letter from CT senator

A rate hike request by Eversource is not sitting well with one of Connecticut's senators.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he sent a letter to Eversource asking it to reconsider a 9.2 percent increase as part of a 15.8 percent overall increase over three years.

The company filed a request with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

"Connecticut consumers are living with a slower growing economy and already sky high natural gas rates, more than 20 percent higher than the national average and higher than 41 states," Blumenthal said. "Simply, Connecticut consumers cannot afford spending $49 million more for natural gas next year on top of any additional increases in overall rates which may occur."

He said additional funding for infrastructure improvements must be focused on safety-related concerns and managed in a way to reduce the financial burden on customers.

Blumenthal also pointed out that Eversource has greatly benefited from a dramatic drop in the federal tax rate as a result of Congressional action last December.

