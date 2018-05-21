Man stopped by drivers after causing crash in New Haven

Kevin Guerrero of Bridgeport was arrested for causing a crash in New Haven and trying to run away from it. (State police)

A man faces charges after state police said he caused a crash in New Haven and tried to flee from it on foot.

Kevin Guerrero, 22, of Bridgeport, faces reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without insurance, operating with a suspended license and interfering with police charges.

State police said Guerrero was behind the wheel of a vehicle traveling north in the Route 15 tunnel just past exit 59.

Troopers said he had been driving erratically at a high rate of speed and weaved in and out of lanes.

They said he collided with the rear corner of another vehicle, causing that vehicle to strike a concrete barrier inside the tunnel.

No one in the vehicle that was hit, including 6 and 7-year-old children, was hurt.

Guerrero's vehicle, meanwhile, ended up on its roof in the right lane of the highway.

He suffered a suspected minor injury, but troopers said that didn't stop him from trying to flee.

Passing drivers prevented him from leaving as he ran northbound in the tunnel.

He was arrested when troopers arrived.

