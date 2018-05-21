Man at center of 2 mysterious death cases faces judge

A former Middletown man at the center of two mysterious death cases faced a judge on Monday.

Nathan Carman appeared in court in New Hampshire on Monday, representing himself.

Carman's aunts believe he is responsible for the death of his mother in 2016. She disappeared in a boating incident, according to investigators. Carman was found in a life raft, but his mother has yet to be found.

They also believe he had a hand in the shooting death of his grandfather in 2013.

The family is suing to block Carman from being able to inherit any of his grandfather's money.

Last month, he represented himself in court and invoked the Fifth Amendment during the hearing.

He refused to answer questions about his gun, which investigators said matched one used in his grandfather's killing, or to turn over financial documents.

Both sides in the case are sparring over whether the case can continue in New Hampshire.

On Monday, Carman said he needed more time to raise money for an attorney.

Carmen also agreed at the hearing to release financial records. The judge said he'd consider Carman's motion to dismiss the case.

