Storm clean-up continues in Hamden

Crews in Hamden continue to clean up after tornado rips through town (WFSB)

Clean up continues in Hamden after a tornado ripped through town nearly one week ago.

The majority of students in Hamden returned back to class on Monday, except for those at West Woods. Students were off from school since the storm due to severe damage and power outages.

Right now there’s a problem with the phone system at West Woods so students can’t come back until it’s fixed.

“We got to clean it up, get out of roadway. This right here we got to get it out right now. Load it up, take it away,” said Ralph Anthony, of Hamden’s Dept. of Public Works referring to debris.

While public works focus on clean up, utility crews are still working to restore everyone’s power.

“It will all work out,” said Tim Charron, of Hamden, who remains positive, despite several large oak trees that fell on and around his house.

“We need an electrician to hook up now that’s it’s on the street. Then as soon as they clear those trees someone will be able to go up on the roof and put a tarp,” he said referring to the house he was supposed to close the sale on this week. “We were supposed to move at the end of June.”

The sale is still set to go through. It’s just one example of the aftermath that can be summed in one way for so many people.

As of noon on Monday, a little more than 200 United Illuminating customers in Hamden were still without power.

