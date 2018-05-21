Police look for suspects who stole car with children inside

New Britain police are looking for the male suspects who stole a vehicle that had two children inside it on Sunday.

Police said the car was stolen just after 5 p.m. in the area of 345 Columbus Blvd. It was reported that the car was taken by force.

There were two children, ages 7 and 3, inside the car when it was stolen, police said. They were later found in the area of Cliff Street in New Britain.

"I was watching the ball game and I had the window open and I saw the minivan right there, I was sitting on my couch and I could see the minivan when they pulled up there and that's when I heard all the screaming and yelling," said Johnny Newtown, an eyewitness.

The minivan was stolen again from a Citgo gas station when a woman got out to pump her gas. She had left the keys inside along with the children.

The children were not seriously injured.

"The older one, she was a little shaken, but the younger one, she was a little brave one," said Newtown.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows the woman frantically calling 911, using the station phone.

"They took the kids out and they put them right here and they jumped in the car, took off, and the minivan right behind it," said Newtown.

Police were already looking for the girls and when Newtown had his wife and daughter call 911, the officers showed up quickly.

"I came out and I looked and I saw the little girl standing on the sidewalk crying and whatnot so I walked down there and comforted them until the police got here," said Newtown.

The car was spotted traveling toward Hartford by West Hartford officers, but they were unable to stop it. It was later found abandoned in Hartford.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact police at (860) 826-3171.

