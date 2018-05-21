Shelton student arrested after bringing loaded BB gun to school

A Shelton student was arrested on Monday after she brought a loaded BB gun to school.

Police said 18-year-old Destiny Ryan was reportedly showing off what initially appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, in the girl’s bathroom on Monday.

When officers approached Ryan asking her if she had a gun, she reportedly replied that she did.

Police said she handed them her book bag which contained a black BB gun that resembled a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. It was loaded at the time.

She was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and second-degree breach of peace.

She’s expected to appear in court next month.

