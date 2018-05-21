State Police identify man who died in North Haven explosion

A barn was leveled by an explosion after a standoff situation on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on Wednesday night. (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police have identified the man who died in the north Haven explosion.

Police identified the man as John Sayre, 60, as the man who was found dead in the home explosion.

The explosion happened at 385 Quinnipiac Ave. in North Haven on May 2.

Ten police officers were injured in the explosion while responding to a standoff between Sayre and negotiators.

Troopers said Sayre held his wife hostage inside their home for several days until she managed to escape.

Police have not identified his wife.

The Medical Examiner's office said that Sayre's cause of death was explosion and thermal injuries. The manner of death is undetermined.

